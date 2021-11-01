Sabyasachi Mukherjee takes down mangalsutra ad after 24-hour ultimatum by MP minister

After facing immense controversy and backlash from netizens, it was a 24-hour ultimatum issued by the Madhya Pradesh minister, Narottam Mishra that forced Sabyasachi Mukherjee's label to withdraw their promotional campaign of its 'mangalsutra' collection on Sunday.

Mishra had threatened Sabyasachi that if he doesn't take down the ad in 24 hours then he will send the police force after him. He said, "I have warned earlier about such advertisements. I am personally warning designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, giving him a 24-hour ultimatum. If this objectionable and obscene advertisement is not withdrawn, then a case will be registered against him and legal action will be taken. The police force will be sent for the action."

He further added, "Why do such painful incidents take place only with Hindu symbols? If Mukherjee has courage, he should do it with some other religion, then we will understand that he is a real brave man."

The ad was for Sabyasachi Mukherjee's new jewellery line that featured a mangalsutra, titled, 'Intimate Fine Jewellery'. The ad was released on Wednesday, October 27. In the ad, heterosexual and same-sex couples were seen wearing the same mangalsutra.

Netizens were disappointed over the intimate apparel that the female model was wearing in the ad campaign while for another section of users, the ad was pathetic. Some also claimed the ad was an attack on the Hindu culture that hurt their religious sentiments.

Sabyasachi is not the only one who has been a victim of such criticism. Last week, Dabur India Private Limited had to take down their 'Fem' ad featuring a same-sex couple celebrating Karva Chauth.