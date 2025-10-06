Sabarmati-Gurugram Vande Bharat special train launched: Check route, timings, stoppages, ticket prices and more

According to Western Railway, the Sabarmati to Gurugram Vande Bharat Superfast Special train, numbered 09401, will currently operate as a one-way service.

Vande Bharat Train: The country received another addition to its Vande Bharat fleet with the launch of the Sabarmati to Gurugram Vande Bharat Special train on October 5. Ticket bookings for the new service have already started at all railway stations and online platforms.

Train Number and Schedule

According to Western Railway, the Sabarmati to Gurugram Vande Bharat Superfast Special train, numbered 09401, will currently operate as a one-way service. The train will depart from Sabarmati at 5.30 am and reach Gurugram at 8.25 am the next day, completing the journey in about 14 hours and 30 minutes.

Stops and Timings

The train will stop at eight stations along the route, including Mehsana Junction, Palanpur, Abu Road, Marwar Junction, Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, and Rewari. Each stop will last for two to three minutes.

Train Fare and Classes

The Sabarmati to Gurugram Vande Bharat Special train offers two classes of travel. The AC Chair Car fare is Rs 2,250, while the Executive Chair Car fare is Rs 4,145.

Vande Bharat Network Expands

With this new addition, the number of Vande Bharat trains in the country continues to increase. Indian Railways is also preparing to introduce Vande Bharat Express sleeper trains soon, while Amrit Bharat Express trains have already started running in several states, including Bihar.

