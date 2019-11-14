Sabarimala verdict: Women's entry to continue, SC refers review petitions to larger bench

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the review petitions against the entry of women of all age groups in the Sabarimala temple to a larger bench.

The top court in a 3:2 verdict said the review petitions against the entry of women between 10-15 years of age in Sabarimala temple has been referred to a larger 7-judge bench.

Speaking on the matter, CJI said, "entry of women into places of worship is not limited to this temple (Sabarimala) only. It is also involved in the entry of women into mosques. Entry of Muslim women in mosques, Parsi women case and Dawoodi Bora case are also similar to issues in Sabrimala review petition."

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, Justices J Khanwilkar, Indu Malhotra were in the favour of referring the Sabarimala review petition to a 7-judge larger bench, the other two judges Justice Nariman and Chandrachud were not.

Apart from Sabarimala case, the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in two other cases — review petitions for probe into the Rafale deal and the contempt of court plea filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' remark during the 2019 General election campaign.

The apex court closed the contempt plea which was filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi with a warning to Rahul Gandhi asking him to be more careful in future.

In Rafale case, the Supreme Court said there was no need for an inquiry into the deal as the review petitions did not have any merit.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph delivered the verdict on the review petitions.

Earlier on May 10, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on the review petitions.