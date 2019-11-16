Headlines

Sabarimala Temple opens amid heavy security presence, ten women devotees sent back from Pamba

The state government on Friday had said that the temple is no place for women activism, adding that it will not provide police protection to any woman visiting Sabrimala temple.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2019, 06:19 PM IST

The Sabarimala Temple opened on Saturday for its annual 41-day pilgrimage amid a heavy presence of security personnel. At 5 PM, the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Ayyappa shrine was opened by the priests. The devotees will, however, be able to visit the temple on Sunday. Till then, they will have to wait at the Nilackal base camp.

The state government on Friday had said that the temple is no place for women activism, adding that it will not provide police protection to any woman visiting Sabarimala temple.

Hours before the Sabarimala shrine opens for its annual 41-day pilgrimage, at least ten women from Andhra Pradesh who had come to offer prayers were sent back by the police in the afternoon.

According to reports, several women of menstruating age (between 10 to 50 years) who were coming to the temple were sent back from Pamba.

 

 

Pune-based women's right activist Trupti Desai on Friday said that she'll visit the temple after November 20. "Yesterday, the government said that they won't provide security to women, so women are going to Sabarimala Temple without protection. Now, women are being stopped, so I think the government is working completely against women," she was quoted by news agency ANI. 

The state government on Friday had said that the temple is no place for women activism, adding that it will not provide police protection to any woman visiting Sabarimala temple.

Tight security arrangements are in places in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, where the temple is situated. The sanctum sanctorum opened for the Mandala Puja at around 5 pm. However, devotees would be able to visit the Sabarimala shrine from November 17. They will have to wait at the Nilackal base camp and would be sent to the Pamba base camp.

