Sabang Port: How India-Indonesia maritime partnership counters China's Indo-Pacific ambitions

India and Indonesia on Tuesday signed a key maritime deal in a move to deepen maritime partnership in the Indo-Pacific by bolstering marine infrastructure. The two trade partners will jointly develop the strategically located Sabang Port on Weh Island.

India and Indonesia on Tuesday signed a key maritime deal in a move to deepen maritime partnership in the Indo-Pacific by bolstering marine infrastructure. The two trade partners will jointly develop the strategically located Sabang Port on Weh Island. The move is aimed at strengthening India's strategic presence in the region by deterring China’s influence in the region due to its strategic location.

The move is one of the 20 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which India and Indonesia signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the Southeast Asian country. The Sabang port is located at the northern tip of Sumatra and 160 km (100 miles) from India’s upcoming Great Nicobar trans-shipment port project and overlooks the Strait of Malacca.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Indonesia is expected to strengthen the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on maritime cooperation, trade, connectivity and civilisational ties.

"We are really looking forward to many outcomes from what I can understand. One of the important outcomes is in the maritime domain. India and Indonesia are maritime neighbours. From that perspective, our development of the Greater Nicobar Port facilities and the development of Sabang Port, in which we are also involved, the synergies that we will create are important," he said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Malacca Strait, he noted, "After all, the Malacca Strait, on which both the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Indonesia are placed, accounts for a very significant amount of shipping. I believe something like 23 per cent of the world's oil flows in this area."

How is Sabang port important for India?

According to the joint statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs following the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indonesian President, this flagship project is expected to cover cruise and marine-tourism facilities, maritime industries like shipbuilding and ship-repair, and shore-based services that support offshore energy activities in the Andaman Sea.

Both leaders noted that this partnership will foster institutional, physical, and digital connectivity, facilitating the flow of people and commodities between India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sumatra Island while driving employment and shared regional prosperity.

It will enable India to safeguard critical sea lanes and compete with China's rising influence across the Indo-Pacific, as the deepwater port can host naval vessels, including submarines.

Notably, China has gradually developed a network of commercial and military ports across the Indian Ocean, commonly referred to as the 'String of Pearls'. Stretching from the Chinese mainland to the Horn of Africa, these strategically positioned facilities help safeguard Beijing's energy imports and maritime trade routes while expanding the operational capabilities of the Chinese navy and strengthening its strategic footprint around India.