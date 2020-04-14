'Saat Baaton Mein Saath': From taking care of elderly to helping poor, PM Modi's 7-point appeal to people

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, he sought people's help in seven things to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing the extension, Modi said the 21-day ongoing lockdown the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the spread of COVID-19 infection.

He sought people's support in seven things, including taking care of the elderly, maintaining social distancing and helping the poor.

"Friends, if we continue to be patient and follow rules, we will be able to defeat even a pandemic like corona. With this faith and trust, I seek your support for 7 things in the end," Modi said at the end of his 25-minute televised address to the nation.

Here are the seven appeals by PM Modi:

1. Take special care of the elderly in your homes, especially those who have chronic disease. We have to take extra care of them, and keep them safe from Coronavirus.

2. Completely adhere to the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of Lockdown and Social Distancing. Please also use homemade face-coversand masks without fail.

3. Follow the instructions issued by AYUSH ministry to enhance your immunity. Regularly consume warm water, ‘kadha’.

4. Download the Arogya Setu Mobile App to help prevent the spread of corona infection. Inspire others to download the app as well.

5. Take as much care of poor families as you can. Especially try to fulfil their food requirements.

6. Be compassionate towards the people who work with you in your business or industry. Do not deprive them of their livelihood.

7. Pay utmost respect to our nation’s corona warriors – our doctors and nurses, sanitation workers and police force.