S-400 air defence system, which shot down Pakistani jets during Operation Sindoor, set to make Republic Day parade debut

India's air defence system, S-400, which shot down several Pakistani jets during Operation Sindoor in May last year, is set to feature on Republic Day parade for the first time.
India's S-400 air defence system, which shot down several Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor last year, is set to feature at the Republic Day parade for the first time at the Department of Military Affairs tableau. Notably, the Indian air defence system shot down nearly five to six Pakistani jets and one spy plane inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
The Department of Military Affairs will be showcasing the 'Tri Services Tableau - Operation Sindoor', with Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar leading the parade for the fourth time at Republic Day. A total of 6,050 military personnel will be seen taking part in the Republic Day 2026 parade.
A total of 30 tableaux, including 17 from the States and Union Territories, 13 from Ministries, Departments, and Services, will parade at the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26.
Delhi | On the Republic Day parade, Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal says," The S-400 air defence system, which shot down a Pakistani air forces asset at the longest range in the world, would be showcased on the tableau of the Department of Military Affairs for the first time." pic.twitter.com/QCIu7pcG8l— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026
