S Jaishankar slams China over UNSC listing of terrorists; Taliban claims Masood Azhar in Pakistan, not Afghanistan 

Masood Azhar (file)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a veiled dig at China over the country's continued reluctance in designating certain individuals as global terrorists, saying some countries block these UN listings "at peril to their own interests and their own reputation." The leader made these remarks at a press conference after his meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

China, which had blocked Masood Azhar's designation as a global terrorist for several years, is now extending similar favours to his brother, Jaish-e-Mohammed deputy chief Abdul Rauf Azhar. The communist country, known to be a firm strategic supporter of Pakistan, blocked the UNSC attempt last month -- a move seen against India's security interests.

"Regarding the listing where India and France have cooperated for many years, I think the listing of terrorists is done because the terrorists are a threat to the entire international community. So it is not something that countries necessarily do in pursuit of a narrow national agenda. If somebody blocks listing particularly in cases where the merits of going ahead are very apparent, I think they do so frankly at peril to their own interests and their own reputation," the minister said.

All the other states of the UNSC supported the proposal -- moved by India and the United States -- to announce him as a global terrorist. Recently, China blocked India's proposal to blacklist Lashkar-e-Tayyiba's Abdul Rehman Makki.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has claimed that global terrorist Masood Azhar was in Pakistan, not in Afghanistan.

Pakistan had written a letter to the Taliban leadership claiming Azhar was probably present in Afghanistan's Nangarhar and Kanhar areas.

Reacting to the assertion, Zabiullah Mujahid said, "The leader of the Jaesh-e-Mohammad group is not here in Afghanistan. This is an organization that could be in Pakistan. Anyway, he is not in Afghanistan and we have not been asked anything like this. We have heard about it in the news. Our reaction is that this is not true," reported Tolo News.

Taliban's foreign office, meanwhile, said such allegations can affect Afghanistan's relations with Pakistan.

"We also call on all parties to refrain from such allegations lacking any proof and documentation. Such media allegations can adversely affect bilateral relations," said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a Talibani spokesman said.

With inputs from ANI