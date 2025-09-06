S Jaishankar's BIG statement as PM Modi, Trump step towards patch-up: 'PM Modi has always...'

Even as trade tensions persist, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump exchanged warm words in social media posts, reaffirming their personal friendship and the strength of bilateral ties between New Delhi and Washington.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump took the first step to patch up the ties that had gone sour amid trade tensions, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, i.e., September 7, said that PM Modi shares a strong personal rapport with President Trump.

Even as trade tensions persist, the two world leaders exchanged warm words in social media posts, reaffirming their personal friendship and the strength of bilateral ties between New Delhi and Washington. In a conversation with news agency ANI, S Jaishankar said, "PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US. Where President Trump is concerned, he has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump".

“We remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can't say more than that. But that’s really what I would say", he added, without elaborating further.

'Will always be friends with Modi'

Earlier today, President Donald Trump acknowledged that he would always be friends with PM Modi. At the same time, he also voiced his disagreement with what "PM Modi is doing at this particular moment". “I’ll always be friends with Modi… he’s great. I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment, but there’s nothing to worry about,” Trump said.

Responding to this, PM Modi took to the social media platform 'X' to echo the sentiment. “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” he wrote.

US-India trade tensions

With the announcement of a steep 50 percent tariff against Indian imports, the ties between New Delhi and Washington went strained. President Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on India, as he accused the country of "fueling the Ukraine war" by purchasing crude oil from Russia. In response, India called the move "unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified", asserting the nation's energy decisions are solely based on national interests.

