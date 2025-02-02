He further said that Delhi has been "left behind" over the past decade and urged voters to consider a change in government when they cast their ballots on February 5

Ahead of the Assembly polls, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for "failing" to provide essential services to residents, and said he feels "ashamed" to admit abroad that people in the national capital lack basic amenities under central schemes.

He further said that Delhi has been "left behind" over the past decade and urged voters to consider a change in government when they cast their ballots on February 5.

During an interaction with the South Indian Community of Delhi on 'Viksit Delhi-Viksit Bharat,' Jaishankar said, "Whenever I visit foreign countries, I hide one thing from the world. I feel ashamed to go abroad and say that people living in the national capital do not get houses, do not get gas cylinders, or piped water under Jal Jeevan Mission and do not get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat."

He added, "It is unfortunate that in the last 10 years, Delhi has been left behind. The residents of Delhi are not given their rights to water, electricity, gas, cylinders, health treatment. If the government here does not give you your rights then on 5th February you also think that this government should be changed."

He also praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership and said, "Ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the thinking of the world about India has changed a lot. The world sees that when the economic situation in the whole world is down, we are still maintaining six to seven per cent growth rate."

The 70 assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh exuded confidence in his party winning more than 60 seats in the 70-seat legislature in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

Speaking to media persons, Sanjay Singh said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will be formed in Delhi with an absolute majority.

"AAP will be winning more than sixty seats and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will be formed in Delhi with an absolute majority," Sanjay Singh said.

With less than a week left for the Delhi polls, the battle has intensified between three major parties in the fray--ruling AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

