S Jaishankar narrates story of his first meeting with Narendra Modi, THIS was his first impression of PM

During a book discussion on 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' in New York, EAM of India Dr S Jaishankar told why he liked PM Modi before he met him.

Dr S Jaishankar said that when he was the ambassador to China, Mr Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat back then, came with a bussessnis delegation to seek investment. In Dr S Jaishankar's opinion, Mr Modi stood out to him because he was the only Chief Minister who visited China prepared with proper proposals.

As a deplomate, Dr S Jaishankar likes to work at microlevels and is well prepared for any work he conducts. His impression of Mr Modi was that he took care of the smallest details while visiting China with an investment proposal in Gujarat like making a proper visiting card with his name transcribed in such a way that it is more easily read by Chinese people.

During his discussion, he also said a few things about PM Modi that impressed him. In addition, Dr. S Jishankar shared how Mr. Modi asked him best way to communicate with the Chinese people since Mr. S Jishankar had been working in China for almost four and a half years at the time.