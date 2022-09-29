S Jaishankar explains why scores of countries wanted to hold meetings with India at UNGA

S Jaishankar (File)

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held around 100 meetings with the world leaders at the recently concluded UN General Assembly's annual session. On Wednesday, he explained why the entire world wants to meet Indian leaders at a time the world "isn't an optimistic picture".

"One of the reasons why there were so many meetings this time. Frankly, there was a lot of demand for meetings. Countries wanted to talk to us because there is a belief that we are in touch with key players we can influence them, we can shape their thinking, we can contribute, we are prepared, sometimes to say things which many others cannot see, or have reached out to countries and leaders in a way may not be possible for everybody to do so," the leader said.

The leader, who defended India's foreign policy tooth and nail at the UNGA sessions, pointed out the geopolitical problems amid the Russia-Ukraine war and said "we have a very worried international community".

He, however, said India can play a stabilizing role. He also said India can help depolarise the world.

"I think there are contributions that India can make. I think we have today, a stabilizing role today. We have a bridging role. We have a diplomatic role. We have to really see in economic terms, how can we contribute to the de-risking of the global economy. I think in political terms, how can we in some way help depolarise the world," he added.

He said the countries of the global south have expectations from India.

"Obviously, we will try and do what we can, and we remain in touch with all the bottom countries of the world," he said.

S Jaishankar defended India's neutral stance on the Ukraine-Russia war and the Indian oil purchase from Russia at the UNGA.

He also protested against the United State's decision to grant Pakistan F-16 upgrades.

At the sidelines of the UNGA, Jaishankar debunked the US explanation that the upgrades were intended for Pakistan's fight against terrorism.

"For someone to say I am doing this because it is all counter-terrorism content and so when you are talking of an aircraft like a capability of an F-16 where everybody knows, you know where they are deployed and their use. You are not fooling anybody by saying these things," S Jaishankar said at an event.

With inputs from PTI, ANI