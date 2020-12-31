S. Gurumurthy Exclusive: Rajinikanth’s service to Tamil Nadu is going to be political in nature

Many say that actor Rajinikanth has quit politics before having formally entered it, but Thuglak Editor and Rajini’s close confidante S. Gurumurthy says there more to recent announcement than meets the eye. In an exclusive conversation with Zee Media, Gurumurthy says Rajini can play a significant role in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections without having to formally entered electoral politics.

Excerpts from an exclusive interview…

How do you see the sudden U-turn by Rajinikanth? Were you expecting this ?

When I came to know of his health setback in Hyderabad, the question had risen in my mind -- “will he be able to fulfil his announcement?” He spoke to me after that and we keep speaking regularly. I knew Covid-19 is one issue, but the real worry is Blood pressure fluctuation affecting the transplanted kidney, and this is exactly what happened in Hyderabad. There’s a possibility of this leading to the kidney being rejected. In case he starts a party and something goes wrong later, then the purpose, objective will be defeated. Floating a party will anyway lead to mental and physical stress, so I feel that the decision he has taken now is right. He didn’t do this just for personal safety, but his very vision and plan would be under risk, had he gone ahead.

I know that his intention and what he wanted to achieve by starting his party won’t happen. But he has a role to play in politics and that role is necessary for Tamil Nadu and he is thinking about this, that’s my observation.

How is Rajini’s state of mind after making this latest announcement ? He had stated on December 3rd that even if he lost his life for the benefit of the people, there won’t be anyone happier than himself ?

This risk was there earlier also, he wanted to overcome this risk and only do this(foray into electoral politics). But entering politics now will hurt the cause also. Hence, we can’t see this as Rajini having stepped back. My view is that Rajini is thinking of influencing electoral process without starting a political party.

Ahead of 2019 Parliamentary polls as well Rajini had made a statement that hinted support towards the BJP-led NDA. Are you looking forward to this kind of support this time around?

If he supports, it will be via a deeper involvement. The circumstances of the 2019 Parliamentary polls were different, as there was an impression that Congress would win and that Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister. I feel that the Tamil Nadu’s local issues were kept aside during the Parliamentary election. When looking at Tamil Nadu’s local issues there are mutual hostile votes (against AIADMK and DMK) and Rajini can influence them. In two-three months, as the elections near, we will see the real impact of this.

Rajini’s statement says this temporary health setback was “God’s warning”. Is Rajini hinting at retirement from cinema or referring to retirement from political involvement ?

I don’t see it that way. I personally have a similar experience, I had received spiritual advise to not directly get into electoral politics, he also received such advice. But both of us continue to influence public affairs. Rajini’s stature is different and his words can bring about change. I believe that he can create an impact in politics without formally stepping in.

What impact do you think Rajini’s decision would have on the major parties AIADMK and DMK ? Is this a setback for the AIADMK and advantage DMK?

Both would see an advantage in this announcement. The anti-establishment vote that DMK would have wanted to capitalize on, would have gone to Rajinikanth. Similarly, the anti-DMK votes, which would go to the AIAMDK could have gone to Rajini.

How big a setback is this for the BJP? Many in the BJP were welcoming Rajini’s (to be) foray.

BJP has less stakes in a Tamil Nadu assembly election, AIADMK has much more. Hence, AIADMK would want the BJP to be with it. BJP can think in two ways - either fight alone and see the impact , or go with the AIADMK if they give sufficient seats. BJP’s votes are going to prove crucial for the AIADMK. I don’t see a setback or loss for the BJP.

In case Rajini makes a foray, and BJP and Rajini aren’t together, Rajini would take their votes and that risk doesn’t exist now. But if Rajini endorses BJP, they will get votes and also establish themselves in the Tamil Nadu mainstream.

Expectations that have been built over three years came down crashing with one announcement from Rajini. Do you think this affects his credibility ?

This isn’t about credibility. It becomes a question of credibility only when he seeks power and Rajini doesn’t seek anything, everyone knows that. Politics is not going to be an additive for him. Tamil Nadu politics needs Rajini and not the other way round. I don’t think credibility gets affected, but there is a disappointment arising out of expectations not being met.

The BJP in Tamil Nadu hasn’t formally accepted K Palaniswami as the NDA Chief Ministerial face. Is it good to delay the announcement of a CM face?

AIADMK doesn’t stand to gain by projecting a single CM face. Palaniswami has united the AIADMK party and that is an advantage for them, but they won’t get a single vote because of him. Neither will DMK get a single vote because of Stalin, as both of them are banking on votes in favour of the party. This is a not a leadership centric-election, this is a party-centric election. Hence, the BJP strategy of not projecting a CM face is right, as projecting Edappadi K Palaniswami would not cause of groundswell of support.

Is anti-incumbency going to enable a DMK sweep, more like a repeat of the 2019 Parliamentary polls ?

I don’t think this will be a one-sided election, as a lot of people are apprehensive of what the DMK will do once in power. This is a big question. I am referring to a section of people that doesn’t generally exercise their ballot. They are the ones who feel that the DMK in power would be dangerous. If those people vote in large numbers, a DMK win won’t be easy. This is going to be a close election and there are many unpredictables - what if Rajini blatantly supports the NDA? What if he campaigns digitally ? What if he instructs his fan club to work for the polls? I feel that the Rajini factor is much alive in this election.

Kamal Haasan floated his party in 2018 and he has started campaigning for the Assembly elections much before the mainstream parties. What impact do you think he would have?

I see Kamal’s political stance as a Dravidian one and he’s more like the ideological B-Team of the Dravidian parties. Vaiko has become the B-Team of the Dravidian parties, but when there is an A-Team, what purpose does a B-Team serve ? Hence, Kamal Haasan has taken as hard Dravidian stance, so he won’t be able to carry votes of all sections of society easily. He has a limited appeal, but there will be an impact, which would end up affecting the DMK.

Despite Rajini’s statement, you’re not ruling out that he would be a significant factor in the 2021 Assembly polls?

That’s what Rajini has indicated in the penultimate para of his statement (issued on 29th). “Without getting into electoral politics, I will serve the people of Tamil Nadu in ways that I can” Rajini has said. This service is not referring to charity, this is going to be political in nature.