S Dhami becomes first female Flight Commander in Indian Air Force

Headlines

PM Modi-Xi Jinping to meet at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg? Here's what Centre says

This man manages multi-million deals for Virat Kohli, Here's how he is related to Salman Khan

Meet MBA graduate who once worked in pub built Rs 60 crore revenue company, rival of McD, Burger King

Wordle 794 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 22

DNA TV Show: How's ISRO ensuring Chandrayaan-3’s safe landing on moon?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing to be postponed? ISRO scientist reveals possibility of changing date, know why

PM Modi-Xi Jinping to meet at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg? Here's what Centre says

This man manages multi-million deals for Virat Kohli, Here's how he is related to Salman Khan

Indian films banned in Pakistan

10 most venomous animals in the world

Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House: Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 100 crore ancestral home 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

HomeIndia

India

S Dhami becomes first female Flight Commander in Indian Air Force

Dhami took over as Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon airbase, recently.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 27, 2019, 11:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Air Force's Wing Commander S Dhami has become the first female officer in the country to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit.

Dhami took over as Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon airbase, recently.

She is a permanent commission officer of the flying branch in the Air Force and has been flying choppers.

Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit meaning that she is the number two in the unit after the commanding officer.

Her elevation in the flying branch is moving a step closer towards women officers commanding units and formations in the service.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Dalit author who claimed Made In Heaven makers used her story and work without credit now accused of plagiarism herself

Chandrayaan-3 lander module establishes contact with Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, says ISRO

Meet dyslexic and mildly autistic billionaire who built Rs 64000 crore wealth, his business is…

'They are now in mess': Ex-PCB chief Najam Sethi takes brutal dig at BCCI over World Cup schedule chaos

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE