S-400 stops 30 attacks, India on offensive against Pakistan's aggression

India's Operation Sindoor has started a big offensive between India and Pakistan with Pakistan constantly in an aggression mode as it attacks various areas in both Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab along with these two regions have been kept under complete blackout. India has activated its most powerful missile defence system, S-400 and it has stopped at least 30 attacks as of now initiated by Pakistan.

A complete blackout has taken place in J&K's Samba and Udhampur and Punjab's Jalandhar and Amritsar. Pakistan has launched 8 missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector in Jammu and Kashmir which have been intercepted by Indian Air Defence units, according to the Defence Sources. The sources said that India has thrawted 56 drone attacks so far including two JF-17 and 1 F-16 down.

With this, India has been on a complete offensive. The Russian-made S-400 missile defence system which the Indian Army used to neutralise Pakistan's escalation on May 7 after operation Sindoor has been activated by the Army. The S-400 missile is a defence system used by India to intercept the Pakistan's attack which is considered one of the deadliest surface-to-air missiles or SAM in the world.

The S-400 missile defence system is reportedly one of the world's most advanced long-range air defence systems. It comes with three components, Missile launchers, a powerful radar and a command centre. It is capable if hitting aircraft, cruise missiles and even fast-moving intermediate range ballistic missiles. Pakistan has started to retaliate after India's Operation Sindoor and its interception of various missiles trying to attack more than 10 Indian states. Pakistan has targeted Jammu with loitering munitions which the Indian Air Defence guns are firing back.

Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan have been put on high alert as Pakistan has been attacking drones and other means in these regions. For the same, the Indian government has ordered complete blackout in Kishtwar of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard throughout the district. Sirens are being heard in Akhnoor in the region. The government has enforced a complete blackout in Jammu. A complete blackout has been enforced in Samba of Jammu Division and sirens can be heard. Samba region has also been alerted and sirens have been sounding with blackout.

India has shot 3 Pakistani fighter jets including F-16. After drone attack by Pakistan. India has activated its S-400 missile system which has destroyed Pakistan's missile.