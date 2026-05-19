FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor on their pairing in Peddi being compared with parents Chiranjeevi, Sridevi: 'We will not disappoint you'

Ram Charan, Janhvi on pairing in Peddi being compared with Chiranjeevi, Sridevi

Exclusive: Dibyendu Bhattacharya admits he hates violence, comments on Animal, Dhurandhar, reveals if Dev D or BA Pass can be made in 2026

Dibyendu on violence in Dhurandhar reveals if Dev D can be made in 2026

Mrs. Universe 2025 Sherry Singh Makes Powerful Cannes 2026 Debut Celebrating Indian Craftsmanship & Modern Womanhood

Mrs. Universe 2025 Sherry Singh Makes Powerful Cannes 2026 Debut Celebrating Ind

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

HomeIndia

INDIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit New Delhi for BRICS 2026 summit; Details inside

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this year under India’s chairmanship for the year 2026. his will be the second visit for Putin to India in a year.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 19, 2026, 06:19 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit New Delhi for BRICS 2026 summit; Details inside
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit New Delhi for BRICS 2026 summit (ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this year under India’s chairmanship for the year 2026, the Kremlin has confirmed. Russian Embassy in South Africa, in a post on social media platform X, cited an aide to Putin, Yury Ushakov, as saying that the Russian President will attend the BRICS Summit from September 12 to 13. 

“President of Russia Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 - Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov,” the X post read. This will be the second visit for Putin to India in a year. He was last in New Delhi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit that took place in December 2025. 

Earlier this month, the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, visited India and participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Lavrov had also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

During the meeting that took place on May 14, Lavrov briefed the Prime Minister on the progress in bilateral cooperation since the last Annual Summit meeting and covered regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia. 

Addressing a press conference later in the Indian national capital, Lavrov said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed that he will visit Russia later this year during their talks. Moscow, he said, remains committed to expanding its “privileged strategic partnership” with India across multiple sectors. 

“We are preparing for the BRICS summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday reaffirmed that this year it's his turn to make a visit to the Russian Federation. We will be preparing for this top-level summit,” the Russian Foreign Minister said. 

What is BRICS? 

BRICS brings together eleven major markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance and issues of global political and economic governance. 

The official website for BRICS 2026 highlighted how India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by the Prime Minister at the 2025 Rio Summit in Brazil.  

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor on their pairing in Peddi being compared with parents Chiranjeevi, Sridevi: 'We will not disappoint you'
Ram Charan, Janhvi on pairing in Peddi being compared with Chiranjeevi, Sridevi
Exclusive: Dibyendu Bhattacharya admits he hates violence, comments on Animal, Dhurandhar, reveals if Dev D or BA Pass can be made in 2026
Dibyendu on violence in Dhurandhar reveals if Dev D can be made in 2026
Mrs. Universe 2025 Sherry Singh Makes Powerful Cannes 2026 Debut Celebrating Indian Craftsmanship & Modern Womanhood
Mrs. Universe 2025 Sherry Singh Makes Powerful Cannes 2026 Debut Celebrating Ind
Preity Zinta to star alongside Kunal Kemmu in his directorial Vibe, action comedy film to release on this date
Preity Zinta to star alongside Kunal Kemmu in his directorial Vibe
Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay congratulates makers of Suriya, Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu on box office success
Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay congratulates makers of Suriya, Trisha's Karuppu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement