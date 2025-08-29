Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in December

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to officially visit India in December, according to AFP, which cited the Kremlin as announcing. The announcement of Putin's visit to India comes as the US has imposed 50% tariffs on India's exports due to its large-scale trade of Russian oil.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 09:06 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to officially visit India in December, according to AFP, which cited the Kremlin as announcing. The announcement of Putin's visit to India comes as the US has imposed 50% tariffs on India's exports due to its large-scale trade of Russian oil.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

