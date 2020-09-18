Russian President Vladimir Putin dials PM Modi, extends greetings on birthday

The Russian President gave his best wishes to PM Modi on his birthday and PM Modi expressed his warm appreciation for the gesture.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, wishes poured in from world leaders. Among those wishing the PM on his birthday was Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called to convey his greetings on the occasion.

The Russian President gave his best wishes to PM Modi on his birthday and PM Modi expressed his warm appreciation for the gesture.

Both leaders reiterated their strong commitment to further strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia, and expressed appreciation for the continued momentum in bilateral interactions despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office read.

They referred to the recent productive visits to Moscow by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

PM Modi thanked Putin for the successful Russian Chairmanship of the SCO and BRICS this year, the release added.

He further conveyed his eagerness to participate in the forthcoming SCO and BRICS Summit later this year, as well as the Council of SCO Heads of Government to be hosted by India.

The PM also thanked the Russain President for his personal commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India and said that he looked forward to welcoming President Putin in India for the next bilateral summit at a mutually convenient date.