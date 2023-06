Russian President Putin, PM Modi discuss Ukraine war, agree to boost bilateral strategic ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a "meaningful" conversation over the phone, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership while exchanging views on the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

The telephone conversation between the two leaders came days ahead of the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) which is being hosted by India.

"The conversation had a meaningful and constructive character. The leaders reiterated mutual commitment to strengthening the privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and agreed to continue communication,” the Kremlin press service said.

Russian President Putin informed Modi of Ukraine’s categorical refusal to settle the conflict through diplomacy, it said about the raging war in Eastern Europe since February last year.

"The two leaders discussed the situation around Ukraine. The Russian president assessed the current situation in the special military operation zone, pointing to Kyiv’s categorical refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict,” the statement said.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

The two leaders also discussed their countries’ cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the G20.

“Special attention was focused on cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20, where India holds the presidency, as well as within the BRICS format,” the statement said.