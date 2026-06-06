Russian President praises India, sends stern message to Donald Trump for putting pressure on New Delhi

Vladimir Putin said attempts to isolate Russia have failed, while also praising India and China for making independent sovereign decisions despite external pressure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that efforts by Western countries to isolate Russia have not succeeded, asserting that Moscow continues to maintain relations with partners around the world despite years of sanctions and political pressure.

His remarks came at a global forum often described as Russia's answer to Davos. The comments were made a day after Putin defended India's ties with Russia and dismissed attempts by Western nations to influence New Delhi's foreign policy choices.

What Putin Said?

Speaking about countries that continue to make independent decisions, Putin said, "Naturally, India, which has never followed any diktat from abroad, or the People's Republic of China. Sovereignty and sovereign decision-making can never be contested," according to TASS.

India has long maintained an independent foreign policy and has continued to purchase Russian oil despite criticism from Western nations. Last year, the country faced pressure from US President Donald Trump, whose administration argued that Russian oil revenues were helping fund Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine. The US later increased tariffs on Indian goods to 50% before reducing them to 18% this year.

'There Has Never Been Any Isolation'

During the forum, Putin was asked whether Russia had become economically isolated as a result of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies. Rejecting the suggestion, he said the strategy pursued by Western nations had failed to achieve its objective.

"There has never been any isolation," Putin said, according to TASS.

The Russian President argued that although some countries publicly backed measures against Moscow, practical cooperation continued in several sectors. He pointed to energy-related projects and uranium exports to the United States as examples of ongoing engagement between Russia and Western economies.

"Americans are pragmatic. Whenever it benefits them, cooperation continues," Putin said, according to TASS.

Putin also claimed that some countries and companies that officially announced their withdrawal from Russian projects remain involved, particularly in energy ventures located in Russia's Far East.

According to him, Russia continues to engage with neighbouring countries, strategic partners and international organisations despite Western pressure.

"There is not much damage to us... We have never isolated ourselves from anyone," Putin said, according to TASS.

The Russian leader maintained that Moscow remains an active participant in global economic and diplomatic affairs and that efforts to cut the country off from the international system have ultimately fallen short.