Russia unable to find papers on whereabouts of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: MEA

The Russian government has no information on the whereabouts of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. India since 2014 had requested Moscow many times seeking information on the nationalist leader.

In a statement in the Parliament, minister of state in the ministry of external affairs V Muraleedharan said, "Russian government has conveyed that they were unable to find any documents in the Russian archives pertaining to Netaji and even after additional investigations made based on a request from the Indian side, they could not find any documents giving more information on the subject."

New Delhi sought to know if Netaji was in Russia anytime before or after August 1945 or whether Netaji escaped to Russia in August 1945. After his fallout with Congress and jail by British authorities for the campaign of civil disobedience, Bose left in the country in 1941 to seek the support of Nazi Germany to overthrow the British regime in India.

MYSTERY PREVAILS The mystery surrounding the circumstances of Netaji’s death has led to various theories, one of which being that he did not die in a plane crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945 as widely believed but escaped to the then Soviet Union

During this period, he also made a stopover in Soviet Russia and hoped for support to which he received lukewarm support.

Reports also suggest that after the fall of Japan in World War-II, he had again hoped to get Russian support.

Subhas Chandra Bose founded Azad Hind Fauj, in 1942 to fight British and his slogans "give me blood and I will give you freedom" and "Dilli Chalo" are still popular and part of his legacy. The mystery surrounding the circumstances of Netaji's death has led to various theories, one of which being that he did not die in a plane crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945 as widely believed but escaped to the then Soviet Union.

OPINION DENIAL IS UNDERSTANDABLE It is no surprise that Russia has not been able to find any document on Subhas Chandra Bose. The fact is that it does not suit them to do so. Reality is that Bose’s presence in Moscow was used by the Russians, given his international standing then as a front-ranking leader from South Asia. Bose shared good vibes with Joseph Stalin, even though his relationship with Khrushchev was not that sound. My research tells me that Bose perhaps regretted his association with the Russians. Of course, he did not die in a plane crash, as is the popular myth. There is incontrovertible evidence to prove that Russia used him in the Cold War Santanu Banerjee, Author, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Feared Even in Captivity

