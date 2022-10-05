Search icon
Illegal annexure, diplomacy and dialogue: What was discussed during PM Modi’s call to Volodymyr Zelenskyy

PM Modi dialed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on late Tuesday evening, urging a solution to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 06:35 AM IST

PM Modi and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File photo)

In the midst of the increasing tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to give a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, raising concern over the potential introduction of nuclear weapons in the war.

Further, Zelenskyy further highlighted the importance of “strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership” in the backdrop of a series of orders put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin that led to the annexure of Ukrainian cities and escalated the war.

Here is all that was discussed during PM Modi’s phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy –

In an official statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] reiterated his call for early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts.”

PM Modi further reiterated that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts, the statement said. He also cited the importance of International Law and the UN Charter.

The Indian prime minister underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said that keeping in mind the latest developments, Ukraine will not hold peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian President said, “Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward ultimate instead deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it.”

Further, Zelenskyy praised India’s stance on the ongoing conflict and commended the country’s appreciation for Ukraine’s territory and sovereignty. He further praised PM Modi’s recent statement, during which the Indian PM had told Putin “this is not the time for war.”

The conversation between Modi and Zalenskyy comes to a couple of weeks after the former had pressed Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine soon, saying "today's era is not of war". Modi had also called for finding ways to address the global food and energy security crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)

