Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian man hangs self in Varanasi after losing family in deadly war

A Ukraine national was found hanging in a guesthouse room in the Narad Ghat locality of Varanasi`s Bhelupur police station area.

No suicide note was found in the room.

The police sent the body for post mortem and the Ukraine embassy has been informed about the case.

According to local people he interacted with, he was in depression after losing many family members in the Russia-Ukraine war.

He would talk about `Moksha` after death in Kashi.

(Also Read: COVID 4th wave scare: Karnataka announces measures for New Year festivities; states to hold mock drill)

The 50-year-old Ukrainian, Costiatyn Beliaiev, had been staying at Munna Guesthouse at Narad Ghat since November 29.

According to the guesthouse operator, he was to go to Sasaram (Bihar) on Sunday, but he only opened his doors for a short time.

He was found hanging from the ceiling rod when the doors were opened forcibly.

The police arrived after getting information and sent the body for post-mortem.

Bhelupur SHO, Ramakant Dubey said that the matter is being investigated.

According to locals, he was staying in Varanasi along with his Russian girlfriend, who is currently on a visit to Tamil Nadu and had also joined Juna Akhara early this month.

However, the police did not confirm his Russian girlfriend and his association with the Juna Akhara.