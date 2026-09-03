Russia-Ukraine War to end? EAM ⁠Jaishankar makes big claim, says, 'India ready to help'

The two ministers also discussed attacks on commercial shipping, which Jaishankar said was a key focus of their talks.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said India is prepared to help bring the ongoing Ukraine war to an end. Speaking to reporters in Kyiv on Thursday, he said India is ready to mediate if required.

EAM on Russia-Ukraine war

“If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there,” Jaishankar told reporters alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The two ministers also discussed attacks on commercial shipping, which Jaishankar said was a key focus of their talks.

Sybiha said he believes there will now be a "new dynamic" in efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, with active political and diplomatic engagement resuming in capitals around the world.

“I believe that we will now have a new dynamic in the peace efforts, with the return of this active phase of political and diplomatic engagement in many capitals around the world,” Sybiha told reporters in Kyiv.

'There is still chance for a peace deal' : President Putin

His statement came as Russian President Vladimir Putin said there is still a chance for a peace deal to end the war, even as he acknowledged that reviving negotiations has become more difficult.

Speaking at an economic forum in the Russian Far East, Putin said, "Is there a chance? In my view, yes, there is." He added that several nations, including the US and China, were ready to support a peace deal.

Putin, however, said it was ultimately up to Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict.

“Ultimately, however, the problem must be resolved by the countries involved in the conflict — Russia and Ukraine,” he said, adding that Moscow was grateful to those trying to contribute to a settlement.

Putin further alleged that Ukraine had attacked civilian merchant ships and issued warnings regarding the safety of passenger aircraft flying over Russia. He termed these as "acts of state terrorism" and said they were complicating prospects for direct peace talks.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned airlines and insurance firms that Russian skies had become dangerous due to Ukrainian drones. He clarified that Ukraine would target only Russian military facilities and would not pose a threat to civilian aircraft.

On Wednesday, Ukraine also appealed to the UN aviation agency to ask member states to ban flights over Russian airspace. Ukraine's airspace has remained shut to global civil aviation since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russia-Ukraine war

With the war now in its fourth and a half year, the front line has stayed mostly static, and direct peace negotiations have not taken place since February. Both sides have intensified long-range aerial attacks deep inside each other's territory, while fighting at sea has also grown, with strikes on ports and merchant vessels.

Putin said Russia continues to stay in touch with the administration of US President Donald Trump, which has been seeking to broker a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.

“We favour restoring full-scale relations with the United States,” Putin said, adding that the outcome would also depend on Washington. He said he believed Trump remained committed to “positive, constructive engagement.

The 73-year-old President said contacts between Russia and the US were being maintained through intelligence agencies and envoys of Trump. Last week, CIA Director John Ratcliffe held talks with Russian intelligence chiefs in Moscow, though neither side has shared what was discussed.