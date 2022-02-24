Russia-Ukraine war: This is PM Modi's stand on the issue

Amid rising tension between Russia and Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing his decision to launch a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine, India called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis.

At the UN Security Council emergency meeting, held late on Wednesday night, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told the Council that New Delhi had only two days ago at the Council meeting on Ukraine called for urgent de-escalation of tensions and emphasised on sustained and focused diplomacy to address all issues concerning the situation.

"However, we note with regret, that the calls of the international community to give time to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties to diffuse tensions were not heeded to. The situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis," he said.

India expressed its "deep concern" over the developments, which, if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region.

India called for immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action that could contribute to a worsening of the situation.

"We believe that the solution lies in sustained diplomatic dialogue between the concerned parties. In the meantime, we strongly emphasise the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint," he said.

Tirumurti also underlined that more than 20,000 Indian nationals, including students, are located in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. "We are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including Indian students, as required," he said.

(PTI inputs)