Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi, Zelenskyy discuss 'peace formula' for India over phone call

Wars torn On Monday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, announced on Twitter that he had a phone conversation with Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, during which they discussed a "peace formula."

Zelenskyy expressed his wishes for PM Modi's presidency of the G20. The president of Ukraine continued by saying that he had discussed the peace plan he had put forth on the G20 platform and hoped India would adopt it.

According to a formal statement, Modi told Zelenskyy that India will support any peace initiatives and that both parties should return to negotiation and diplomacy to resolve their differences.

Zelensky wrote on Twitter, “I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN."

In a formal statement regarding the phone call, the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated: “The two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation. PM requested Ukraine authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year".

In the plan, he also called for securing energy security, food security, and nuclear safety, adding that after all the "anti-war measures" are put into place, the parties should sign a declaration proclaiming the end of the conflict.

On December 1st, India assumed the G20 presidency. The G20 summit, which will take place in September 2023, will be the culmination of all the procedures and gatherings of ministers, senior officials, and civil society that took place throughout the year beginning in December.

There are 19 nations in the Group of Twenty (G20), including the European Union. Around two-thirds of the world's population, over 75% of the worldwide trade, and about 85% of the global GDP are all represented by its members.

As Moscow claimed to have stopped Kyiv's most intense drone attack on its territory, Ukraine was prepared to demand that Russia be excluded from the UN Security Council on Monday.

Ten months into Moscow's offensive and as Russia's defiant leader Vladimir Putin accused the West of attempting to "tear apart" his nation, Kyiv will make the demand.

On Monday, Russia claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian drone at its airfield in Engels, which is located more than 600 kilometres (370 miles) from the Ukrainian border.