Avoid all non-essential travel, India advises its nationals in Ukraine

Russia has carried out a series of missile strikes in key Ukrainian cities which is being seen as the most intense attack in the last few months.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

As Russia has intensified strikes in parts of Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. The embassy has also asked Indians to keep the mission informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine.

"In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the embassy said. "They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian Government and local authorities," it said.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has intensified with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea on Saturday.

"Indian nationals are requested to keep the embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the embassy to reach out to them, where required," the embassy said.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow trying to wipe us off the face of earth, says President Zelenskyy

Russia has carried out a series of missile strikes targeting key cities across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv which is being seen as the most intense attack in the last few months. The blast in Russia-controlled Crimea damaged the key bridge. Moscow has accused Kyiv of the blast.

(With inputs from PTI)

