Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately, issues fresh advisory

Russia-Ukraine war: The Indian embassy has also issued numbers for any assistance regarding border crossing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately, issues fresh advisory
Indian embassy in Ukraine issues fresh advisory for its citizens (file photo)

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued a fresh advisory for its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately by available means. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine after an earlier advisory issued on October 19, it said.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on 19 October 2022, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means," it said in its latest advisory. 

The embassy has also given contact numbers for any guidance/assistance to travel to the border: +380933559958, +380635917881, +380678745945.

READ | Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM: How long will Indian-origin politician remain Prime Minister of Britain?

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From fastest fifty to most editions as captain of a team: 5 records held by Indian players in T20 World Cup
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AUS vs SL: Huge blow to Australia as Adam Zampa tests Covid positive ahead of crucial match
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.