Indian embassy in Ukraine asks its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately, issues fresh advisory

Indian embassy in Ukraine issues fresh advisory for its citizens (file photo)

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued a fresh advisory for its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately by available means. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine after an earlier advisory issued on October 19, it said.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on 19 October 2022, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means," it said in its latest advisory.

The embassy has also given contact numbers for any guidance/assistance to travel to the border: +380933559958, +380635917881, +380678745945.

READ | Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM: How long will Indian-origin politician remain Prime Minister of Britain?