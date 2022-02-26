Russia-Ukraine crisis: Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomes 219 Indian nationals from Ukraine

Headlines

1st marriage anniversary: IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares unseen pics from their wedding; see here

Meet IAS Radhika Jha, DU alumnus who once worked in Tata Group, cracked UPSC with AIR...

What’s keeping Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel from friends stay in shape at 54?

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 10 inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to succeed in life

CBI arrests four for killing 2 Manipuri youths; govt to ensure maximum punishment: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What’s keeping Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel from friends stay in shape at 54?

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

Health benefits of eating Sabudana

10 legendary lost cities of India

10 Bollywood movies set in Mughal era

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan ‘superficial’: ‘Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…’

HomeIndia

India

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomes 219 Indian nationals from Ukraine

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 26, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday welcomed the first batch of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai Airport and said that the Government will not stop until all of them are back home.

He further said more evacuation flights are being operated and the second flight is likely to land in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday. "Since the beginning of this crisis, our main objective was to bring back each and every Indian stranded in Ukraine. 219 students have arrived here. This was the first batch, the second will reach Delhi soon. We'll not stop until all of them are back home," Goyal told ANI.

Also Read | Who is Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine

He asked the returning passengers to speak to their friends still in Ukraine and reassure them not to worry. He said, "Government is working in mission mode to ensure the safety of our citizens." The Minister said that PM Narendra Modi has spoken with the Ukrainian President and stressed the safety of Indian citizens. 

 

The Russians have also promised to help evacuate all Indians. Piyush Goyal said "glad to see the smiles on the faces of Indians safely evacuated from Ukraine at the Mumbai airport". The Minister wholeheartedly thanked Air India for its commitment to the national cause, which was met with applause by all the homecoming passengers. 

An MBBS student who returned from Ukraine said that there was some fear and panic, but he is very happy to be back to India. "I had trust upon Indian government that they will definitely bring us back to our country. There was some fear and panic, but we are very happy to be back home," he said. Air India flight attendant said that students were filled with joy once we landed here in Mumbai.

"We are very happy to bring our students back home. The students were filled with joy once we landed here in Mumbai. Thanks to the Government of India for giving us this opportunity," she added. The first evacuation flight of Air India, AIC 1944 touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 7.50 pm. 

The aircraft, which had taken off from the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest, Romania this afternoon, brought home 219 passengers, mostly students from India. A large number of relatives of homebound passengers were present at the arrival concourse of the Mumbai airport to receive their near and dear ones.

Meanwhile, another batch of Indian students entered Hungary from the Ukrainian side at the Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by Air India flight on Saturday.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. 

(Agency inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Saree-clad woman breaks internet with sizzling dance to 'Lungi Dance', watch

Probe into killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar 'active and ongoing': Canada police

The Vaccine War box office collection day 3: Vivek Agnihotri film grows by 90%, earns Rs 3.50 crore in three days

India achieves Tokyo Olympics redemption with record-breaking shooting haul in Hangzhou

Meet IIM alumnus who heads Rs 82,683 crore company of billionaire Anil Agarwal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE