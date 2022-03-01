Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nobody wants war in the world, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

With concerted efforts underway to bring the thousands of Indians including students stranded in war-torn Ukraine back to the safety of the country, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar sent out a message of hope. Revealing the part he is playing, he lauded the efforts of the government.

“It is unfortunate that Ukraine got caught up in between two major powers of the world. Let’s hope that this gets resolved through dialogue. One ray of hope is today both Russian side and Ukrainian side are meeting and they are having dialogue,” he said in a video message.

“Nobody wants war in the world. Especially, our country,” he continued. “Our prime minister is very concerned. In night at 12:30 am, Prime Minister called me last night and he said he was very concerned about Indian students who are trapped. He asked me what we can do to house them. Within half an hour we were able to arrange hundreds of beds for our people and make arrangements for our students to host and take care of them for few days,” he said.

Praising the government’s ongoing ‘Operation Ganga’ evacuation plan, he said, “There’s a sincerity in the effort that has been made by the Indian government. They are doing all that is in their capacity. But the problem is huge.”