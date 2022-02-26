RT-PCR test, special corridor: Mumbai airport's arrangements for Indians arriving from Ukraine

An Air India flight carrying evacuees from war-hit Ukraine is expected to land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai later today. The flight has reached the Bucharest Airport in Romania

"Indian embassy in Ukraine and Romania are evacuating us from Ukraine to move us back to India. Since the time we landed here, the Indian embassy in Romania has been taking care of everything," a student said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has blocked a special corridor for Indians arriving from Ukraine later in the day. They'll be required to produce either a Covid-19 vaccination certificate/negative RT-PCR report on arrival.

In case any passenger is not able to show any of the documents at the time of arrival, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport, where the cost would be borne by the airport.

These passengers would be able to leave the airport after testing negative. If any passenger is tested positive, they shall be clinically managed as per the protocols laid down by the government.