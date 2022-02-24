Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Helpline numbers issued for stranded Indians - Full list here

While the world was asleep, Russia launched a wide-ranging military attack on Ukraine early morning on February 24 defying international appeal to step back. Russian President Vladimir Putin also warned countries to not interfere in the matter since that would lead to serious consequences.

Even though India still hasn't released an official statement regarding the situation, it has launched helpline numbers for stranded citizens in Ukraine. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has also released an advisory asking stranded citizens to remain safe, calm and stay wherever they are.

The advisory said, "All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries."

Here are the helpline number provided by the Indian Embassy for stranded citizens in Ukraine:

Phone:

+91 11 23012113

+91 11 23014104

+91 1123017905

Fax – +91 11 23088124

Email – situationroom@mea.gov.in

Here are the 24×7 emergency numbers issued by Ukraine Embassy in India:

Phone:



+38 0997300483

+38 0997300428

+38 0933980327

+38 0635917881

+38 0935046170

Email – cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

Website – eoiukraine.gov.in

Parts of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa witnessed massive explosions at dawn that caused multiple casualties. The Russian military has managed to destroy Ukraine’s military airbase, while distant explosions were heard in the heart of Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine, hours after the attack began.

Many citizens have begun fleeing the cities and many are taking shelter at the metro stations.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to rupture ties with Moscow on Thursday after it launched a massive air and missile attack on its neighbour and Russian forces were seen rolling into Ukraine.