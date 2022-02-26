Russia-Ukraine crisis: First flight with 219 Indian nationals takes off from Romania

The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday.

"Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania," Jaishankar tweeted.

The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. In an advisory to Indian nationals on Saturday, the embassy stressed that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with Embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens.

"All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv," the advisory read.

"Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation," it added.

The embassy further advised Indians to stay in western cities of Ukraine where access to water, food, accommodation and basic amenities is relatively safer. This comes as the Russian military continues to advance in the capital city of Ukraine, according to media reports.

Explosions in parts of Kyiv were heard on Friday as Russian forces approached the city, media reports said on Saturday. Videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in the Ukrainian capital city as some media reports said Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks.

