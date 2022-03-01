Search icon
Russia-Ukraine crisis: EAM Jaishankar briefs President Kovind on evacuation plan, 'Operation Ganga'

President's office said Jaishankar on Monday night apprised Kovind of progress of 'Operation Ganga' for evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 01, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has briefed President Ram Nath Kovind about the ongoing evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine which is under attack from Russia, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday. In a tweet, the President's office said Jaishankar on Monday night apprised Kovind of the progress of 'Operation Ganga' for the evacuation of Indian nationals including students from Ukraine.

"Later the President called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded the government's efforts," it said. 'Operation Ganga' is the government's mission to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine, which is under attacked from Russia. 

