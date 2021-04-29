Russia sends emergency aid to India including 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators, medicines

Several countries around the world have come forward and are offering humanitarian assistance to India in this hour of crisis. Two Russian flights with oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir and other essential pharmaceutical items landed in India on Thursday to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 surge.

These supplies comprise 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators, and 2,00,000 packs of medicines.

"Russia sends oxygen concentrators, ventilators and 22 tonnes of medical supplies to India to help fight COVID19 and save lives. 2 transport planes are already en route," the ministry tweeted.

The announcement by the Russian foreign ministry was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone. During the phone call, Putin announced the decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked President Putin for Russia's help and support in India's fight against COVID-19.

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev emphasised the importance of collective efforts and mutual respect between nations in times of crisis like the coronavirus pandemic. Kudashev added, "We sincerely empathise with the Indian people due to our traditionally warm and friendly relations."

Several countries like Switzerland, the US, the UK, the EU, the UAE, and Germany have come to help India when the country is reeling under the second wave of COVID-19.