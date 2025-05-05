The Russian President emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam. Putin conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. The Russian President emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM conveyed greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him for the Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. This comes days after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 26 individuals at the popular tourist destination in Baisaran meadow.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen strategic ties. "PM conveyed greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him for the Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year," the MEA spokesperson added. The support comes amid tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the attack.

President Putin @KremlinRussia_E called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the… — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 5, 2025

In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post. India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week.