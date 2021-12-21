Russia's S-500 missile defence system vs S-400: Specifications, range, features

After India has acquired the first regiment of the S-400 missile system from Russia, it may also get the S-500 missile system.

The S-400 is likely to be deployed in the northern region of the country, from where it can prevent any kind of air attack from Pakistan and China and protect the country, in 2022.

The second regiment of S-400 is expected to reach India by June 2022 next year. India can then deploy its S-400 regiments for the security of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, the S-400 missile system is counted among the best air defence systems in the world. In many ways, the S-400 is better than America's missile defence system. Through this, missiles, fighter aircraft, rockets and even drone attacks can be defended against. Each regiment has 8 launchers. Each launcher has 4 missiles. That is, a regiment can fire 32 missiles at a time.

Meanwhile, the Russian Army is reportedly set to replace the S-400 missile defence system with the S-500 in 2024.

Difference between S-400 and S-500

The S-400 has been in service since April 2007. It has an operational range of 400 kms. While the S-500 is a much more sophisticated version that can target ballistic missiles from 600 km away compared to just 60km by the S-400.

The S-500 can target hypersonic missiles and this gives it an edge over the S-400.

The S-500 can also reportedly target B-2, F-22 and F-35 stealth aircraft.