Russia-India RELOS: Smart move or risky bet?

India-Russia RELOS boosts naval reach, Arctic access and logistics support, strengthening ties despite US pressure and rising geopolitical tensions.

Imagine you're on a long road trip and your car starts running low on fuel, but the nearest petrol pump is hundreds of kilometres away. Now imagine if your friend had petrol stations all along your route and said, "Use mine anytime you need." That's essentially what Russia and India are about to do with their militaries, and it's called the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement, or RELOS for short.

Russia's State Duma, which is their lower House of Parliament similar to our Lok Sabha, is about to approve a military pact that will let Indian and Russian armed forces easily share fuel, spare parts, and use each other's maintenance centres, airbases and naval ports. This agreement will make their military cooperation much smoother and faster, and it's happening just days before President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi on December 4–5. The pact will likely be a big talking point during the 23rd India-Russia leaders' summit when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin meet for delegation-level talks.

The RELOS was actually signed back in February this year in Moscow by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and former Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, but it still needs formal approval from both countries before it can be put into action. Once approved, this logistics deal will solve many practical problems for both countries. Think about it this way—Russian warships and aircraft operating in the Indian Ocean will be able to get fuel, oil, spare parts and maintenance support easily and without delays. Since India and Russia use many common military platforms like the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets and various naval vessels, this pact helps Russia expand its naval reach and maintain a stronger, longer presence in the Indian Ocean region.

Both countries already hold many joint military exercises every year, and the RELOS will provide smooth maintenance support, especially during humanitarian missions and disaster relief work. But the real strategic advantage is what this means for India's reach into distant waters. For India, this pact means our warships operating in the Far East can use Russia's large military facilities for support and maintenance. Indian aircraft like the Sukhoi-30MKI, which often fly through Europe and the US for exercises, will also be able to get Russian support along the way, making these long-distance deployments much easier and safer.

Here's where it gets really interesting—with new Arctic shipping routes opening due to melting ice, the RELOS becomes more important because it lets Indian naval ships operate even in Arctic waters using Russian support. Under RELOS, getting LNG, which stands for liquefied natural gas, becomes much easier for India's naval ships operating near the Arctic or Russian waters. Why does it become easy? Russia has strong LNG infrastructure in the Arctic region, and Indian ships can use Russian ports to refuel without needing to return long distances. This reduces cost, time and risk, especially in harsh Arctic conditions where temperatures can drop to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

It is possible that this agreement will also be used during joint India-Russia exercises in the Arctic, because India already imports LNG from Russia's Yamal Peninsula, a region in the far north of Russia, inside the Arctic Circle. The Russian newspaper Izvestia, which is a major daily publication in Russia, had mentioned this when the pact was signed. The Indian Navy's Talwar-class frigates and the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier are designed to handle freezing Arctic conditions. With RELOS, they can use Russian naval bases in that region for fuel, supplies and maintenance. Similarly, the Russian Navy can use Indian bases in the Indian Ocean to strengthen its presence and balance China's growing activity in the region.

So why is signing RELOS so important to both India and Russia? For Russia, it's about maintaining global reach at a time when Western sanctions have isolated them. Having access to Indian facilities in the strategically vital Indian Ocean means Russia can project power in Asia and counter Chinese influence without needing to maintain expensive permanent bases. For India, it's about expanding our blue-water navy capabilities—meaning our ability to operate far from home shores. With Russian support in the Arctic and Far East, India can participate in international exercises, conduct humanitarian missions, and protect our commercial interests in distant waters without the enormous cost of building our own bases everywhere.

However, there's a catch. The ratification is happening at a time when global politics are changing, and the US is pressuring India to reduce its defence ties with Russia. America already wasn't happy about our S-400 purchase, and now RELOS might add to that tension. The State Duma has added the RELOS to its official ratification database, and the Russian government believes this ratification will strengthen military cooperation between Russia and India, according to TASS, the Russian news agency.

But here's the practical reality—India needs this agreement. We have a two-ocean navy with responsibilities from the Persian Gulf to the South China Sea. We can't afford to build bases everywhere. Russia offers ready infrastructure in regions where we have growing interests. Yes, it might upset Washington, but India's strategic autonomy means making choices that serve our national interest, not just keeping everyone happy.

The real question isn't whether RELOS is important—it clearly is. The question is whether India can balance this deepening military cooperation with Russia while maintaining strong partnerships with the US, Japan, and Australia through the Quad. Walking this tightrope requires diplomatic skill, but if done right, RELOS could give India the logistical backbone to truly become a global naval power. Sometimes the most strategic move isn't choosing sides—it's choosing smart partnerships that expand your reach while keeping your options open.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)

