Russia FM Lavrov and Indian FS Shringla discuss upcoming Putin visit, Afghanisthan

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov held talks on Wednesday with a focus on the upcoming India-Russia annual summit for which Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India and other key regional issues like Afghanistan.

After the meet, FS Shringla said, "FM emphasized on the importance he attaches to special privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia...We also spoke about the annual summit and he said President Putin is looking forward to his India visit. That the visit will be happening at a date to be decided by the 2 sides."

The key focus was also on cooperation at the United Nations Security Council, given India is a non-permanent member at the UN body for 2 years and Russia a permanent member, and covid vaccine cooperation.

India is expected to give approval to Russia's covid vaccine Sputnik V very soon.

FS during his 2-day Russia visit, his first foreign visit this year, also held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

He said, "we will see some developments in the next few months that will reinforce close and strategic partnership that we both enjoy."

A number of high-Level visits are expected to happen this year between the 2 countries.

The deputy Russian Prime Minister will be visiting India for the Inter-Governmental Commission, the Chairman of the state duma will be visiting for an event, while the Indian army and Naval chief will be visiting Russia.

India-Russia relations are much celebrated with the key pillar being defense.