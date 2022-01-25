Russia delivers all the contracted 70,000 AK-203 assault rifles to India

Russia has delivered to India all the contracted 70,000 AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles as envisaged under a contract signed late last summer between India and Kalashnikov. The entire delivery was made earlier this week. A source explained, "deliveries were fast-tracked", pointing to the short time gap from the signing of the contract and its fructification.

India's Ministry of Defence plans to procure 670,000 Ak203 assault riffles, and the 70,000 delivered is part of the overall objective. Rest all 600,000 will be manufactured in India's Amethi under a joint venture, the contract for which was signed on 6th December 2021. The day saw the first India, Russia 2+2 meet at foreign and Defence ministers level and the visit of Russian president Putin for the annual summit in Delhi. The total cost of the contract is around Rs 5000 cr.

As part of India's localisation of defence manufacturing, A special-purpose Joint Venture called Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL) has been created for the production of 600,000 AK 203 in India. Joint Venture is between India, represented by the Defence PSUs-Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) & Munitions India Limited (MIL), and Russia, represented by Rosoboronexport (RoE) & Concern Kalashnikov (CK).

The 7.62 X 39mm caliber AK-203 Rifles will replace in-service INSAS Rifle inducted over three decades back. AK-203 Assault Rifles have an effective range of 300 meters are lightweight and are seen as easy to use Modern Assault Rifles.