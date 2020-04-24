Russia calls India's decision to send hydrocholoquine 'nobel'; says it will be reciprocated

Russia on Wednesday praised India for sending medicines that are used to treat coronavirus patients and described the decision as 'noble'. It also said that this friendly gesture would be reciprocated.

Speaking to WION's Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev lauded India's "comprehensive efforts" and said that it resulted in a significant "decrease in the rate of infection" in the country.

Question: COVID-19 crisis is something that is caused by a great deal of uncertainty. How is Moscow and New Delhi collaborating to deal with the crisis?

Nikolay Kudashev: Continous spread of COVID-19 infection is a global challenge. In this battle, Russia and India fight a common enemy. We closely follow the steps taken by the union governments and regional administrations. These comprehensive efforts resulted in a significant decrease in the rate of infection and we see a number of recoveries growing. In Russia too, the government introduced various measures to tackle the diseases, apart from lockdown and social distancing measures. Additional hospitals are being operated and vaccines are tested which help in preventing the unchecked spread of the infection.

Of course, people are at the centre of all our efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. While keeping in mind the safety of people in Russia, we also remember the citizens stranded abroad in lockdown. The embassy of Russia with the help of Indian authorities facilitated the repatriation of our tourists from India. So far about 1,700 left India onboard special charted flights organised by the Russian government from Delhi and Goa for different cities and destinations of Russia. More flights are expected. At the same time, the Russian government has provided support to Indians stranded in Russia, to ensure their safety. The Russian ministry of the interior extended the visas of Indian nationals.

Question: Termed as 'game-changer' in the battle against coronavirus, India is sending hydroxychloroquine around the world. It will be sent to Russia also, how do you see it? And, any collaboration at BRICS Level?

Nikolay Kudashev: The generous decision of the government of India to lift the ban on the export of important medicines to treat COVID-19 patients despite the increased demand in this country was very much appreciated in Russia. Be sure, it will be reciprocated.

In our understanding, the conducive atmosphere for this noble decision was created during earlier contact of our leaders, PM Vladimir Putin and PM Modi followed by conversation and contact between top diplomats.

We create a framework of cooperation within the United Nations, G20 and BRICS and we will push this close cooperation further in coming days. I am sure together we will be able to defeat the infection.