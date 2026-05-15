Rupee slips to record low of 96 against US dollar: Why is the currency falling?

On Friday, the currency dipped 0.3 percent to reach 96.05 against the dollar, beating its previous all-time low of 95.95. The selloff in the rupee's value comes as oil prices surge amid the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy chokepoint that remains largely blocked amid the Iran war.

The Indian rupee has fallen to a record low, going past the 96 mark against the US dollar. On Friday (May 15), the currency dipped 0.3 percent to reach 96.05 against the dollar, beating its previous all-time low of 95.95. The selloff in the rupee's value comes as global oil prices surge amid the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy chokepoint that remains largely blocked amid the war in Iran. With the continued downward swing for the rupee, the currency has plummeted almost 7 percent so far in 2026. Here are key reasons why rupee continues to decline.

Elevated oil prices

Oil prices have been at elevated levels for nearly 11 weeks due to the blockade of the Hormuz Strait -- a narrow waterway through which 20 percent of the global energy supply flows. Over the last several weeks, oil has been above the USD 100 per barrel mark. High oil prices have a significantly negative impact on emerging economy currencies such as the Indian rupee.

Declining foreign investments

Foreign investors have pulled out more than Rs 2 lakh crore worth of equities from the domestic market so far this year. This is well above previous year's outflow of Rs 1.54 lakh crore. Experts say foreign investors are venturing into the markets of countries like South Korea and Taiwan over their artificial intelligence (AI) boom, which is adding to the rupee's free fall.

No breakthrough in US-China meet

The high-stakes summit between United States President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not yield any major result. While the talks have been described as positive, no breakthrough -- such as a reopening of the Hormuz Strait -- has been announced.

Weakening Asian currencies

Most currencies across Asia are trending on the lower side, with the Chinese Yuan falling slightly to reach 6.79 against the US dollar.

Domestic indices in the red

Domestic benchmark indices have also shown selling pressure, despite opening in the green on Friday morning. As of 2:30 pm, the Nifty 50 was trading at 23,693, while the BSE Sensex was trading at 75,402.