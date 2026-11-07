‘Run bulldozers over us’: Mamata Banerjee's strong message to BJP after Kalighat incident

Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the BJP and its workers for disrupting Kali Puja celebrations in Kolkata's Kalighat area in the early hours of the day.

Mamata Banerjee, former West Bengal Chief Minister, launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'hooliganism', alleging that a 'gang of thugs' attacked a Kalighat Puja celebration in Kolkata, following an alleged attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of disrupting Kali Puja celebrations

Reacting to the incident, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the disruption of traditional puja celebrations in the area was created 'deliberately'. While speaking to reporters, the former Bengal CM said, ''There is complete hooliganism going on. People show up here at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning... If you have the courage to use a bulldozer, why do you come here at 3:00 in the morning with a gang of thugs to attack a Kali Puja celebration?.. We are carrying out party-related work here, and you are coming to disrupt it.''

#WATCH | Kolkata: Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "...There is complete hooliganism going on. People show up here at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning... If you have the courage to use a bulldozer, why do you come here at 3:00 in the morning with a gang of thugs to attack a Kali Puja celebration?.. We are carrying out party-related work here, and you are coming to disrupt it." — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026

''Tomorrow is Kali puja and Diwali. Last night, at 2 AM, an attack was carried out at Abhishek Banerjee's house. This is our locality, a route through which many processions of Goddess Kali pass. Why are you causing such a disturbance? You have revoked permissions for our traditional, long-standing pujas while allowing new ones to be held instead. Furthermore, you prevented our local clubs from functioning last night. We are part of the INDIA alliance, and this is the reason for their anger,'' she added.

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that permissions for traditional puja celebrations had been revoked while a new puja was allowed to be organised on the main road, obstructing access to their own celebration. ''This is completely illegal. Look at the club in our area; they wouldn't let us carry on with our activities all night long. Look at the 'puja' that has been set up right on the main road; it was granted illegal permission. A 'puja' was never held there before; it used to take place inside. Yesterday evening, around 9:00 PM, they placed it right at the road bend, effectively blocking access to our own 'puja'. What is this? This is pure high-handedness and oppression. You want to bring in bulldozers? Go ahead-run your bulldozers over us, over our very bodies,'' she added.

(With inputs from ANI)