Rumours of supply disruption trigger panic buying of LPG cylinders in many cities across UP, details here

Reports of LPG shortages in Lakhimpur Kheri triggered panic among residents, but officials confirmed domestic supply remains adequate.

Reports linking LPG supply to disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East sparked panic among residents of Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Many consumers rushed to local gas agency distribution centres, fearing shortages. However, district authorities clarified that the supply of LPG cylinders remained sufficient.

Consumers rush to distribution centres

Residents of Lakhimpur city and surrounding areas crowded LPG outlets to collect their pre-booked cylinders. Local resident Prashant said he had not received his cylinder even five days after booking, unlike earlier times when deliveries were made the same day or the following day. The unexpected delay triggered anxiety among many households.

Hotel and restaurant owners expressed concern over the rationing of commercial LPG cylinders, as domestic users were being prioritised. Catering businesses, particularly those serving weddings and events, were observed trying to obtain commercial cylinders from multiple distribution points.

Reports of similar situations were noted in Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi, in addition to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Officials assure adequate supply

District Supply Officer Anjani Kumar Singh called the rush “false panic” and urged citizens to remain calm. “There is no disruption in the domestic supply chain. Across 83 LPG distribution centres in the district, around 16,000 cylinders were dispatched today against an average daily demand of 15,000,” Singh said.

He added that commercial cylinder distribution would continue as per government directives and warned that authorities were closely monitoring the situation. Any cases of hoarding or black marketing would be dealt with strictly.

Measures to manage rush

Agency staff reported challenges in handling the surge of consumers. Atul Kumar Jaiswal, owner of a local LPG agency, confirmed sufficient stock of domestic cylinders and said further supplies were expected soon. To maintain order, tokens were issued to households with existing bookings, and the next booking through the portal or IVRS could only be made 25 days after the previous delivery.

Regarding commercial LPG, Jaiswal noted that distribution relied on current stock, with additional supply contingent on fresh deliveries.

CM reviews preparations

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed law and order and administrative readiness ahead of the upcoming festivals. During the meeting, officials confirmed that petrol, diesel and LPG supply remained normal across the state. The CM instructed the food and civil supplies department to prevent public inconvenience and reiterated that strict action would be taken against hoarding or black marketing to avoid artificial shortages.