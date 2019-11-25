'Rumours are baseless': Jyotiraditya Scindia denies rift with Congress after removing party's positions from Twitter bio

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had changed his profile on Twitter and removed all positions being held by him in the party, said on peoples' advice he had changed his bio. Any other rumours regarding this are baseless.

Speaking on no mention of Congress party in his Twitter bio, Scindia said, "A month back I had changed my bio on Twitter. On people's advice, I had made my bio shorter. Rumours regarding this are baseless."

Speculations are doing the rounds that there has been a rift between Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Kamal Nath-led government as a result of which he (Scindia) removed all party posts held by him from his Twitter bio.

Jyotiraditya Scindia changed his Twitter profile to Public servant, cricket enthusiast.

Scindia has refused all rumours, speculations that there is any rift between him and the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier on September 9, amidst an internal feud within the Congress regarding who would be the party's chief in Madhya Pradesh, Sonia Gandhi had called for a meeting with Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

It was learnt that Sonia wants someone who has the support of both Kamal Nath as well as Scindia to become the Congress party chief in the state. To iron out differences within the party, she first met Scindia in an effort to learn about his preferences regarding the ideal candidate. Scindia himself was in the race but being openly opposed by senior party leader and former state chief minister Digvijaya Singh. It was learnt that even Kamal Nath was in favour of a tribal leader becoming the party chief in MP.

A worried Sonia had discussed the various disciplinary issues currently plaguing Congress in MP.

"We discussed the political situation in Madhya Pradesh. She expressed concerns over issues of indiscipline in the state. The matter was handed over to Congress discipline committee president AK Antony. Whoever has a complaint can approach him," Kamal Nath had said after the meeting.

Prior to that, a fresh issue had cropped up when supporters of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia installed hoardings, demanding that the former Guna Member of Parliament be made the chief of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress.