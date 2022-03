Ruling BJP set to secure 2nd consecutive poll win in Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Harish Rawat trail

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Congress leader Harish Rawat, who led the campaigns of their respective parties in the assembly polls, were trailing on their respective seats on Thursday.

The ruling BJP looked all set to secure a second consecutive term in office in Uttarakhand leading in 44 out of the total 70 seats, according to latest trends.

While Dhami was trailing behind Congress's Bhuvan Chandra Kapri in Khatima by 2,287 votes, Rawat was trailing behind BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht by 13,893 votes.

READ| Yogi Adityanath CREATES History; Becomes First CM In UP To Achieve This!

It will be clear later in the day what ultimately happens on these two seats.

However, if the trends are an indication of the outcome, then it is going to be difficult for both the parties to choose the next chief minister as Rawat and Dhami were billed to be the leading probables for the top office.

The Congress had not declared Rawat as its chief ministerial candidate.

READ| Punjab Election Results 2022 LIVE: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to take oath in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village

Dhami on other hand was almost the BJP's chief ministerial candidate as the party was seeking a full five-year term for the "young and dynamic" leader to deliver on the party's grand vision for Uttarakhand's development.

However, the BJP appears on way to making history by winning two successive assembly elections in the state as it had never happened in its 21-year history