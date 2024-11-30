These changes aim to enhance governance and user security, requiring individuals and businesses to adapt

Starting December 1, 2024, India will enforce several regulatory updates across various sectors, including telecom, tourism, and banking. These changes aim to enhance governance and user security, requiring individuals and businesses to adapt.

TRAI’s New Rule

To combat fraudulent OTPs used by scammers, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has mandated telecom companies to enable message traceability. The directive’s deadline is November 30, 2024, after an extension from October 31. TRAI clarified that reports suggesting delays in OTP delivery due to this change are “factually incorrect.”

Gas Cylinder Price Updates

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) will revise LPG cylinder prices as usual on December 1. In October, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders increased by Rs 48, while domestic gas cylinder rates remained unchanged.

Credit Card Rule Changes

Several banks are updating their credit card policies.

YES Bank: Limits on reward point redemptions for flights and hotels will apply.

HDFC Bank: Regalia cardholders must spend Rs 1 lakh per quarter to qualify for lounge access.

SBI and Axis Bank: Revised reward point policies and increased fees for certain credit cards.

Maldives Hikes Departure Fees

The Maldives, a favourite travel destination for many, will increase departure fees for tourists. Economy-class passengers will now pay $50 (Rs 4,220), up from $30 (Rs 2,532), while business-class fees rise to $120 (Rs 10,129) from $60 (Rs 5,064). First-class fees jump from $90 (Rs 7,597) to $240 (Rs 20,257), and private jet passengers face a steep hike from $120 (Rs 10,129) to $480 (Rs 40,515).