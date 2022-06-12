Rules for some, exceptions for others: Kuldeep Bishnoi hits out at Congress after expulsion

Photo: IANS

After the Congress expelled MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Saturday from all party positions, he took a jibe at the party and said that the rules of the party existed only for some leaders while there were exceptions for others.

Allso, READ: Nupur Sharma row: Union Minister blames Pak for protests, says 'people here becoming weapons'

"Congress also has rules for some leaders and exceptions for others. Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul and acted on my morals," he tweeted.

He also stressed on the party`s inaction against other critical opportunities. "Had @incindia acted this swiftly & strongly in 2016 and on every other critical opportunity they`ve missed, they wouldn`t have been in such dire straits," he added in another tweet.

Bishnoi who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana was expelled from all party positions including his membership of the Congress Working Committee (Special Invitee). The expulsion came after Congress candidate Ajay Maken lost the Rajya Sabha elections to media baron Kartikeya Sharma, the BJP-backed independent candidate, by a "narrow margin", a huge shock for the grand old party which was confident of winning the seat.

Polling was held on June 10 to elect two members to the Upper House of Parliament from Haryana. BJP`s Krishan Lal Panwar scored a comfortable victory with 31 votes, leaving the battle for the second seat between Maken and Sharma.