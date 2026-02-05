'Rulers became killers': Mamata Banerjee slams BJP after attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

The TMC has alleged that party leader Abhishek Banerjee was "attacked by a few BJP supporters" when he had gone to meet the family of "a person murdered by BJP."

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of turning "killers" following an attack on TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Taking to X, the TMC supremo expressed her outrage, saying: "RULERS BECAME KILLERS- shame on you BJP."

The TMC has alleged that party leader Abhishek Banerjee was "attacked by a few BJP supporters" when he had gone to meet the family of "a person murdered by BJP." Abhishek Banerjee, an MP from West Bengal, said: "They wanted to kill me...The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the governor know about this...I will definitely move to court."

Abhishek Banerjee was assaulted during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the family members of post-poll violence victims. "It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," Banerjee said.

TMC leader Derek O' Brien also slammed the central government and asked why Banerjee's security was withdrawn. "What is happening now in Bengal. The Lok Sabha Leader of the second largest Opposition party, @AITCofficial, went to visit the family of a person murdered by the BJP in post-poll violence. @abhishekaitc was lynched and attacked by a few BJP supporters. Life at risk. Where are the police? Why was security withdrawn on the day of counting? Let the Home Minister answer," he said in a post on X.

Abhishek Banerjee had earlier said that he visited the family of a TMC worker who was killed. TMC lost the 2026 West Bengal assembly election, and the BJP formed its first-ever government in the state. "Today, I visited the family of Biswajit Pattanayak in Beleghata. Biswajit was a dedicated Trinamool Congress worker whose brutal murder exposed the dangerous climate of violence that has engulfed Bengal since @BJP4Bengal CAPTURED power," he said in a post on X. "No family should have to endure such loss. Yet, as I spoke to his loved ones, I saw not only grief but also a burning desire for justice. BJP may attempt to shield its miscreants, but truth cannot be buried forever. We will continue to fight against this atmosphere of fear and lawlessness and ensure every victim receives justice," Banerjee added.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).