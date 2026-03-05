FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Fresh controversy rocks Pakistan camp: T20 World Cup player fined over misconduct with female hotel staff in Sri Lanka

Kashmir-based start-up bets on laser power beaming to power devices without wires

Sonu Sood offers free stay to travellers stranded in Dubai amid US-Israel-Iran conflict: 'No nationality, no conditions, just humanity'

Sara Tendulkar steals spotlight in pink saree at brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding; her dance from Sangeet ceremony goes viral; Watch

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Sachin, Anjali shower flowers on newlyweds, Sara shines in pink; first wedding video out, watch

Rule of law, dialogue, diplomacy: PM Modi calls for peace as US-Iran war rages high in West Asia

US-Israel-Iran War: What did India say on sinking of Iranian warship IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka?

US-Iran War: Why sinking of Iranian warship off Sri Lanka is jolt for India

After Yash's Toxic gets postponed, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to now clash with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh

US-Israel-Iran War: What is Minuteman III? US tests nuclear-capable ICBM ‘doomsday’ missile that can hit targets anywhere

INDIA

Rule of law, dialogue, diplomacy: PM Modi calls for peace as US-Iran war rages high in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace amidst the ongoing West Asia Conflict while addressing a joint press briefing along with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

Rule of law, dialogue, diplomacy: PM Modi calls for peace as US-Iran war rages high in West Asia
PM Modi has called for peace amid the ongoing US-Iran war which has been burning West Asia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace amidst the ongoing West Asia Conflict while addressing a joint press briefing along with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. 

 

 

 

 

